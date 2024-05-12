Video: “They didn’t play well at all” – Paul Merson on Arsenal win

Arsenal ensured the Premier League title race will go to the final day of the season after they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game after Casemiro had played Kai Havertz onside in the build up.

The Gunners weren’t at their brilliant best and across the 90 minutes you could argue it was one of their poorer displays of 2024.

Mikel Arteta won’t care as they left with the three points and placed the impetus on Manchester City who head to Tottenham on Tuesday night.

After the game former Arsenal player Merson stated he didn’t think Arsenal played well and that they struggled to control the game.

Arsenal have a week to prepare for their final game of the season at home to Everton in what could be a title party at the Emirates.

Watch: Paul Merson’s thoughts on Arsenal’s win