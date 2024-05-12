Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has voiced his support for current manager Erik ten Hag, urging the club to give him more time to turn things around despite the recent 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

The loss has only added to the mounting pressure on the Dutch head coach, with the Red Devils facing the possibility of missing out on European football next season.

Despite the disappointing result, Keane remains strong in his belief that Ten Hag deserves the opportunity to continue leading the team. “I hope he’s given more time,” Keane stated when asked about the potential for managerial changes within the club’s hierarchy, as quoted by the Express.

The defeat against Arsenal saw Manchester United fall victim to a defensive error, allowing Leandro Trossard to capitalise and secure the winning goal for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Manchester United have been so disjointed all season

Speaking on Sky Sports, a legend of United, Wayne Rooney, weighed in on the Red Devils’ loss to the Gunners.

Rooney claimed: “At the minute you could put anyone in their and it still wouldn’t work because the team looks so disjointed”. He added, “the space and chances they’re giving away is incredible.”

Manchester United have conceded 56 goals in the Premier League this season; it’s been one of the worst defensive campaigns in the team’s Premier League history.

The defence has been poor, however, the midfield’s lack of screening of the back four is also a concern.

Andre Onana has received criticism throughout his first term in England but when you factor in he’s had to deal with an unsettled back line and lack of protection from the midfield pivot, it’s no wonder he has faced plenty of shots.

The pressure on Ten Hag has been exacerbated by Manchester United’s inconsistent performances this season, leading to speculation about his future at the club.