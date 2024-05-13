Alan Shearer tears into Manchester United branding them “the worst” United team he’s ever seen

Alan Shearer has slammed Manchester United saying it’s the “worst United side” he’s seen in his lifetime.

The Red Devils have had a shocking season and currently find themselves in eighth place with just two games remaining.

United are on course for their lowest ever Premier League finish and have lost a club record 14 games in a top flight season.

Shearer tears into United

Despite having an FA Cup final to look forward to against rivals Manchester City, Erik ten Hag’s side were also dumped out of the Champions League in the group stage and exited the Carabao Cup early on.

United have only managed one goal in their last three games, and turned in another uninspiring performance in their defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, which saw a huge leak in the Old Trafford roof after full time.

Premier League legend Shearer didn’t hold back in his criticism and believes this is the worst United side he’s ever seen.

“I think that’s the worst Man United team I’ve seen in my lifetime”, Shearer told The Rest is Football.

“You can’t fault their effort, they tried (against Arsenal).

“But in terms of ability, and I know they’ve got loads of injuries, but would you argue against me being the worst in my lifetime that I’ve seen?”

United have had their fair share of injury problems particularly in defence, where they have had to play Casemiro in the last few games which hasn’t gone well.

However, even with a fully it squad Shearer doesn’t believe they would be much better.

“They’ve been in decline for such a long time that it is going to take them a long time to get anywhere near, they’re miles off it”, Shearer added.

“Even the players that you mentioned who are out injured, even if they are all fit, it’s still going to take them a long time to be challenging, to be where City are or where Liverpool have been or Arsenal.”

“They’re a million miles away, even with those.”

United have two league games left starting with the visit of Newcastle before they finish away at Brighton and then take on City in the FA Cup final.

In their current form it’s hard to see how United win any of their remaining games, with Ten hag surely on thin ice and INEOS considering the options available to them.