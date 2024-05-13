Video: Antony does not look happy with Ten Hag as Man Utd players help move him into right position

Manchester United winger Antony did not look at all happy when he realised he was supposed to be playing at left-back against Arsenal yesterday.

Watch this rather interesting video clip below as we can see the Brazil international starts out on the opposite flank, presumably taking up his usual role on the right-hand side of the attack, where he would cut inside onto his left foot to good effect during his Ajax days.

However, Antony has had a difficult time since joining Man Utd and it seems Erik ten Hag is now using him as more of a utility player, bringing him on to fill in in an unfamiliar left-back role…

As you can see in the clip above, Scott McTominay seems to have a go at Antony and help get him into position. Antony then seems to whisper to his fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus on the Arsenal team after being tasked with marking him.

It’s hard to imagine Antony has much of a future at Old Trafford after proving so disappointing since joining last season, and if even Ten Hag, who worked with him at Ajax, has lost faith in him, then his days are surely numbered as it seems unlikely a new manager coming in would be that patient with him.

