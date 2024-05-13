Manchester United cleared to sign La Liga star for €100million this summer

Manchester United are eyeing up a transfer move for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo this summer, and he’s available for a fee of €100million, according to latest reports.

The Uruguay international has been a key player at the Nou Camp for some time, but he hasn’t yet committed to signing a new contract, and there’s been talk that he’s open to trying a new challenge elsewhere.

Man Utd could do with a top defensive signing like Araujo to replace ageing and unconvincing performers like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, with the latter also heading towards being a free agent this summer.

Barca surely won’t want to lose Araujo, but it seems they’re now in the situation whereby they have to seriously consider that possibility, and it’s claimed that if the money is right then he could be available.

Ronald Araujo to Manchester United?
Araujo transfer: Man United can sign Barca defender for €100m

According to Sport, United are joined by Bayern Munich in pursuing Araujo, and a bid of €100m would be enough to persuade Barca to let the 25-year-old go.

Still, it remains to be seen if Araujo would choose Old Trafford over the Allianz Arena, with Erik ten Hag’s side set to be out of the Champions League next season, and possibly European football altogether.

