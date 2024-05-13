Arsenal player has decided to leave the club at the end of the season

Arsenal academy player Reuell Walters has decided to leave the club at the end of the season. 

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have had an offer of a new deal rejected by the player and are now poised to lose the highly-rated defender.

Walters has been with Arsenal since November 2020 and won the Academy Scholar of the Year Award for the 2022-23 season.

He has made 80 appearances for the club’s under-18s under-19s and under-21s and has been on the fringes of Mikel Arteta’s first team.

As per the report, the club really wanted to keep him but the player insisted on leaving in search of more regular playing time.

He has made 23 appearances, scoring 1 and assisting 2. Despite being a right-back, he can also play effectively as a centre-back. In fact, this season, the majority of his starts came as a centre-back.

Arsenal are currently fighting for the title. Arsenal are currently top of the table with 86 points, 1 point ahead of Manchester City who are on 85 points.

However, City have a game in hand, but their next game is against Tottenham. If they lose points against Spurs, Arsenal will be favourites to win.

 

