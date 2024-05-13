Aston Villa vs Liverpool team news: Andy Robertson misses out

Aston Villa host Liverpool at Villa Park on Monday night knowing that a win will secure them Champions League football for the 2024/25 campaign.

Unai Emery’s side have had a great season and a place in Europe’s top competition would be deserving of their efforts. However, they face a tough task in Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp travelling to Birmingham to coach in his final away game for the Reds.

Monday night’s match could also have a big impact on the title race if Villa lose to Liverpool as that would motivate Tottenham further heading into their match with Man City on Tuesday. Should Ange Postecoglou’s men beat the Manchester club, that would take the race for the Champions League to the final day and also hand Arsenal an advantage over Man City in the title race.

Aston Villa were defeated 1-0 by Brighton last time out in the Premier League and were beaten again by Olympiacos 2-0 on Thursday.

Emery has made just the one change from the European defeat with Matty Cash coming out for Youri Tielemans.

Aston Villa confirmed team news

Representing Aston Villa tonight! ? pic.twitter.com/PuqtMLuhva — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 13, 2024

As for Liverpool, the Reds have nothing to play for across their final two games of the season but will want to give Jurgen Klopp the best send-off possible.

Monday night’s clash with Aston Villa will be the last away game the German coach will take charge of for Liverpool and his team were very impressive last time out against Tottenham.

The Merseyside club looked like their old selves as they defeated Spurs 4-2 at Anfield and will be looking to do Ange Posetcoglou a favour at Villa Park.

Klopp has made also made just one change from that win over Tottenham with Andy Robertson being replaced in the starting 11 by Joe Gomez due to fitness issues.

Liverpool confirmed team news