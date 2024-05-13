17-goal striker in incredible form tops Man United transfer list as agent spotted at Old Trafford

Man United will look to recruit a striker this summer to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund and one of the names at the top of their list is RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

The 20-year-old moved to the Bundesliga last summer from fellow Red Bull-owned club Red Bull Salzburg and despite a slow start, the Slovenia international has been on fire over recent weeks.

Sesko has featured in 41 games for Leipzig this season scoring 17 goals throughout the campaign. The youngster has scored in all of his last six Bundesliga matches and is finishing the campaign on a high.

The Leipzig star is attracting interest ahead of the summer transfer window as the striker has a €50m release clause in his current contract.

According to Stretty News, Man United are one club looking to lure Sesko away from Germany this summer as the Slovenian forward tops their transfer list alongside Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres. The Manchester club are looking at acquiring a striker with a blend of youth and promise, capable of providing healthy competition for Rasmus Hojlund without impeding the Dane’s developmental trajectory.

Benjamin Sesko’s agent spotted at Old Trafford for Man United’s clash with Arsenal

Elvis Basanovic, Sesko’s agent, has been actively engaged in talks with Man United regarding a permanent move this summer and he was spotted at Old Trafford on Sunday to watch Erik ten Hag’s team take on Arsenal.

This is a big hint that Sesko is open to a move to Man United this summer but the Red Devils do face competition from other Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea, reports Stretty News.

The report states that Basanovic is prioritising Sesko’s development, playing time, and salary when choosing the 20-year-old’s next club. The striker’s development will be a big concern should he choose to move to Man United as the Manchester club has been a place where careers have stalled or died in recent seasons.

The Sesko story will be an interesting one to follow throughout the upcoming transfer window as the player’s release clause makes him an achievable target.