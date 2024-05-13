Tottenham move for potential €25m bargain transfer but another club is leading the race

Tottenham have reportedly come forward for the potential transfer of talented young Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, though he seems to be favouring a move to Juventus.

The 21-year-old has really caught the eye in Serie A this season, impressing in Thiago Motta’s side as they secured qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Now Tuttosport have provided an update on Calafiori’s future as it seems a number of clubs are showing an interest in the Italy Under-21 international, who is described as being seduced by the prospect of joining Juve above the other names involved.

Tuttosport’s report names Tottenham as another suitor, along with Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen, but Juventus are a huge name in Italian football so it’s perhaps not too surprising that for any young player in that country it would be a big dream to represent the Turin outfit.

Calafiori transfer: Can Tottenham beat Juventus to centre-back signing?

Calafiori looks like he’d be a fine signing for THFC, and available for a very decent fee of just €25m, according to Tuttosport, and the north London giants surely need to make changes to their squad this summer after a difficult season which started promisingly but failed to deliver.

Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League table but will want to be stronger contenders for the top four and even in the title race next term.

Someone like Calafiori could undoubtedly help Tottenham for the present and future, but with Juve back in the Champions League next season that surely gives them an advantage.

Spurs could still secure Champions League qualification, but they’ll need Aston Villa to slip up first, while they also need to pick up a challenging three points against Manchester City this week, which would have the unwanted side effect of giving their bitter north London rivals Arsenal a huge advantage in the Premier League title race ahead of the final day this weekend.