Chelsea preparing record bid for Brazilian teenager who can’t join until 2025

Chelsea are preparing a new offer for Brazilian wonder kid Estevao Willian with the club willing to offer up to £55.8m according to reports.

The Blues have been active in the South American market since Todd Boehly and Clearlake took over nearly two years ago, and have already signed Andrey Santos, Angelo Gabriel and Kendry Paez, whilst they were also close to signing Endrick.

Estevao, who is just 17 years old could become the most expensive sale from Brazilian football if a deal is agreed with Chelsea.

Chelsea preparing new offer for wonderkid

Chelsea’s recruitment policy has changed massively under the club’s new ownership, and they are very focused on signing the best young talent from around Europe and the world.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are set for another busy summer, but not many supporters would have a 17-year-old down as a priority signing.

Estevao who has earned the nickname “Messinho” is currently a team-mate of Real Madrid bound Endrick at Palmerias with the pair coming through the youth ranks together.

Having missed out on Endrick, it’s believed the Blues are actively looking to get a deal wrapped up for Estevao as quickly as possible, with the club reportedly viewing him as a “generational talent.”

GOAL have reported Chelsea are prepared to offer up to £55.8m for the teenager, which would be a record high for a Brazilian sale.

The report adds any deal would have performance related bonuses which would go straight to Palmerias.

If the Blues do complete a deal for Estevao he wouldn’t be able to join the club until 2025 when he turns 18, as is the case with Paez.

The new Brazilian season has only started recently with the winger making six appearances and scoring one goal in the league so far.

It will be interesting to see what Chelsea’s plan is for all these youngsters and how they plan on providing a developmental pathway to the first team.