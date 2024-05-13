Chelsea star opens up on playing in pain for eight months

Enzo Fernandez has revealed he was playing in pain for eight months and taking injections before making the decision to have surgery.

Fernandez last played for Chelsea in their 5-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates before undergoing surgery which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

The midfielder is expected to recover in time for the Copa America and could also play in the Olympics if Chelsea give him permission.

Fernandez reveals he was playing in pain for eight months

When fit this season Fernandez played and he made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring seven goals with three of those coming in the Premier League.

The Argentine has been criticised for his performances this season, but it was clear he wasn’t looking his usual self and the hernia issue confirmed that.

The 23-year-old went under the knife after the defeat to Arsenal and his recovery is believed to ahead of schedule with the midfielder confirming he is already back out on the grass with a ball.

Fernandez revealed in an interview with DSports he had been playing in pain for eight months and was harming the team.

“I was playing with pain and injections for eight months, I had to make the decision to have surgery, it was the best”, Fernandez said

“I was harming the team and didn’t want to expose myself.”

The World Cup winner was also full of praise for Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino saying he’s given an identity to the team, and changed everything from last season.

“When I arrived (at Chelsea) it was all hullabaloo, there were many players”, Fernandez added.

“Mauricio Pochettino gave the team order and an identity , the idea of ​​work is different.

“He everything changed and it is positive, the group is more serious and hard working, and you can see the difference on the weekends.”

Chelsea have two games left starting with Wednesday evening’s trip to Brighton before finishing the season at home to Bournemouth.

The Blues know they must take maximum points and hope Newcastle slip up if they are to leapfrog the magpies into sixth place.