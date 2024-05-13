Video: In form Liverpool star puts Reds back in front with 16th goal of the season

Cody Gakpo has continued his good run of form in Liverpool’s match with Aston Villa at Villa Park as the Dutch star has scored his 16th goal of the season to make it 2-1 to the Reds.

It has been an entertaining first half in Birmingham which started with Liverpool taking the lead inside the opening two minutes. Youri Tielemans would equalise 10 minutes later but Villa now find themselves trailing again.

Emi Martinez failed to deal with a Joe Gomez cross and that allowed Gakpo to tap in from close range.

The Dutch star has been in good form of late having bagged a goal and an assist last time out against Tottenham. The forward’s goal against Villa was his 16th of the season and his eighth in the Premier League.

Watch: Cody Gakpo puts Liverpool back in front vs Aston Villa

Gakpo taps it in and Liverpool are back in front! ? pic.twitter.com/UQzTNjqj9Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2024