25-year-old midfielder admits desire to leave West Ham in the summer

West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes joined Southampton on loan in order to secure regular first-team action this season and the player has now admitted that he would like to continue at the Championship club.

The 25-year-old midfielder does not have a future at West Ham and it is understandable why he wants to join Southampton permanently. He is a valued member of the first team at St Mary’s Stadium, and he will look to stay there and continue playing regularly. Sitting on the bench at West Ham will not be ideal for him.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Downes said: “Of course, I would love to stay here next season. I love it here. “I love the gaffer. I love the staff. I love this place. Obviously, we will have to see what happens. I won’t know too much until I go back to West Ham. We will see what happens there.”

It will be interesting to see if he can secure a permanent exit away from the London club at the end of the season. West Ham will look to improve their squad during the summer transfer window and they need to get rid of their fringe players so that they can raise funds for new signings. They will be open to selling the 25-year-old midfielder provided a substantial offer is presented.

Can Flynn Downes secure a permanent exit?

It will be interesting to see if Southampton can secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season. Downes has been a key player for them, and he will hope to guide the Saints back to the top flight. He will feel that Southampton might make the move permanent if they return to the Premier League.

A return to the top flight would give Southampton the funds to bring in quality players as well.

Meanwhile, West Ham will be expected to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window. They have a talented unit at their disposal, but they need to bring in a couple of of quality additions in order to truly take the next step and compete for European football regularly.