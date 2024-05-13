Former Spurs keeper suggests Fabio Paratici will play an important role in the summer transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur are gearing up for the upcoming transfer window, with potential signings firmly on their radar.

One man who has played a big role in Tottenham transfers over the last few years is Fabio Paratici.

Despite his suspension from European football, Paratici, the former managing director of Spurs, remains instrumental behind the scenes for the club.

Although Paratici faced a 30-month ban from football following allegations of financial misconduct during his time at Juventus, Tottenham have continued to involve him in an unofficial capacity.

Paratici’s strong connections in the Italian football market have proven invaluable to Tottenham, with the club consistently seeking his advice and relying on his recommendations of talents from Serie A.

He has helped the club sign the likes of Micky van de Ven, Dejan Kulusevski, and Rodrigo Bentancur among others.

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has underlined Paratici’s significant influence on the club, even without an official title, suggesting that his presence boosts the club’s prospects.

Robinson emphasised the crucial role Paratici plays in potential signings, highlighting his impressive track record in player acquisitions, including recent signings like Kulusevski and Bentancur.

Robinson stressed the importance of dialogues between manager Ange Postecoglou and the club’s leadership in shaping the profile of potential recruits.

He told Football Insider:

“Ange has got enough of a relationship now with the supporters and the trust is there.

“I think the big thing for Tottenham is that Paratici is involved still.

“We know that he’s got the suspension in European football, but the relationship he has got with the club and the way that he is with Daniel Levy, working in whatever capacity he is allowed to.

“Look at the players in recent history that Spurs have brought in. They’ve only made the team and the squad better.

“Kulusevski and Bentancur in the winter window, then you look at Vicario and Van de Ven. Look at those types of signings and the players Ange is going to want.

“The conversations that Ange has had with Paratici and with Daniel Levy, you would expect the type of players that come into the Tottenham side to be exciting ones.”

As Tottenham prepare to bolster its squad for the upcoming season, the club will once again look to leverage Paratici’s expertise and connections to secure exciting talent and reinforce its ambitions.