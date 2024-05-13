Gary Neville says key Arsenal star is “similar” to Liverpool legend

Kai Havertz has emerged has a key figure during Arsenal’s title run in and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has compared the German star to Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian was a major player for the Reds during the Jurgen Klopp era before leaving the Merseyside club last summer to move to Saudi Arabia. The forward won everything at Anfield, scoring 111 goals alongside 75 assists across 362 games for the Premier League giants.

The Liverpool legend used to play a false nine role between Sadio Mane and Roberto Fimino at Anfield, dropping into midfield to link play before emerging in the box to finish off moves.

This used to also draw defenders out of their line and provide extra space for the Reds’ two wingers and although they got most of the credit, Firmino was a major part of Liverpool’s recent success.

Follwing Kai Havertz bagging an assist in Arsenal’s 1-0 over Man United on Sunday, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has compared the German’s current role in Mikel Arteta’s team to Firmino, as the former Man United star was full of praise for the 24-year-old.

Gary Neville praises Arsenal’s Kai Havertz

“They [Arsenal] got a good balance. Havertz is doing a similar thing to the thing Firmino did at Liverpool. He drops in and links the play, he is providing a goal threat, but he is subservient to the team,” Neville said about Havertz following Arsenal’s win over Man United.

“He will do whatever the team needs in a game and you will remember for large parts of this season there were question marks over Havertz but he has become a really important figure.

“I used to think that Firmino was a wonderful player for Liverpool. Mane and Salah used to get all the plaudits and the main credit, but I always used to mention Firmino because the way he played connected the midfield into the attack and Havertz is doing something similar.”