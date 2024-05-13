Gary Neville believes Rasmus Hojlund won’t become a great Premier League striker like Erling Haaland

Gary Neville believes Rasmus Hojlund won’t develop into one of the great Premier League strikers like Erling Haaland or Sergio Aguero.

Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Italian club Atalanta in a deal worth £72m, but has struggled to find consistency and show his best form in a difficult season for himself and the team.

The Denmark international has only managed eight Premier League goals in 28 appearances with United as a whole really struggling in front of goal.

Neville doesn’t think Hojlund will become a great Premier League striker

In fairness to Hojlund he’s been thrown in at the deep end, and would have massively benefitted from United signing another striker for him to learn from.

Erik ten Hag mentioned recently he wanted to sign Harry Kane but the England captain ended up joining Bayern Munich.

Hojlund has looked isolated a lot this season and hasn’t received much service from his team-mates in matches.

The striker is yet to complete his first season in England but United legend Neville already thinks the Dane won’t go on to become a great Premier League striker like Haaland or Aguero.

“I think this is a kid that needs persevering with, I looked at Ollie Watkins before, he’s not going to become a Haaland or an Aguero, one of the great strikers in Premier League history, I don’t think”, Neville told Monday Night Football.

“But he can become an Ollie Watkins, you can look at someone like that, I think I can get to 20 goals.

“I wish he was the second striker this season, I wish he was learning, I did the interview with Erik ten Hag last week.

“He mentioned Harry Kane, if he was learning off Kane now or playing with Kane, I think you’d see a completely different player.”

United will need to sign another striker this summer and it will be interesting to see who the Red Devils decide to bring in to help Hojlund, and if the youngster’s performances will improve.