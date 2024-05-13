Barcelona are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood after his impressive season on loan in La Liga with Getafe.

The former England international has looked back to his best since leaving Manchester for Spain, having been suspended by his parent club after being arrested in early 2022.

It seems highly unlikely that Greenwood will play for Man Utd again, with Fabrizio Romano recently reporting that the expectation remains for the Red Devils to try to cash in on him with a permanent sale this summer.

Barca seem keen on Greenwood, and there could even be the potential of a swap deal, according to recent reports.

Greenwood transfer: Barcelona willing to offer Vitor Roque to Man Utd

HITC claim that Barca would be prepared to try offering a difficult player of their own, Vitor Roque, as part of any deal for Greenwood.

The young Brazilian looked an exciting signing when he joined the Catalan giants back in January, but his agent Andre Cury has recently hit out at manager Xavi for not playing him more and for not communicating with him.

It’s hard to imagine this will end well for the player at Barcelona, so could he now be United-bound?

MUFC would surely do well to land a top young talent like Roque, and they might also be more prepared to give him the playing time he wants.