Pep Guardiola issues warning to Man City players ahead of Totttenham trip

Pep Guardiola has increased the pressure on his players before they travel to London to face Tottenham in a crucial match.

With two matches remaining for Man City, they need to win both of their matches to win the league title.

A win against Tottenham and West Ham will ensure Man City’s fourth Premier League title win in a row.

However, if they lose or draw the match against Spurs, that would make Arsenal the favourites to win the league.

Guardiola has instructed his players to win the match against Spurs and if they fail to do so, they will lose the title race to the Gunners.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, the Man City manager said:

“It’s obvious. We have one option; win the game”.

“If we don’t beat Tottenham, we are not gonna win the Premier League”.

Guardiola is hoping to become the first manager in Premier League history to win four league titles in a row.

Sir Alex Ferguson managed to win three league titles in a row with Man United but the Spaniard is aiming to go better than the legendary Red Devils boss.

Man City are still fighting for a league and Cup double as they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on the 25th May.

At one stage, the Premier League club looked like repeating the success of last season by aiming to win the treble.

However, heartbreak in the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid has left them with fighting for a double now.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou discussed the speculation on social media with some of the fans claiming that Spurs would lose the match deliberately in order to stop their rivals Arsenal from winning the league.

As reported by Romano on X, the Tottenham manager said:

“If you’re going by social media, 99% of them will want Spurs to lose vs Man City… but please don’t tell me that’s your world”.

“If it is, you need counselling”.

“I understand rivalry but I’ll never understand anyone wanting their own team to lose”.

Tottenham have to give it their all against Man City

Spurs are fighting against Aston Villa for a top four finish as they chase qualification to the Champions League.

Finishing in the top four in his debut season at the Tottenham Stadium would be an impressive feat for the Australian manager and he would be hoping to keep up Tottenham’s impressive home record against Man City.