Video: 21-year-old scores first goal for Liverpool with impressive header

Liverpool are now in control of their Premier League clash with Aston Villa as Jarell Quansah has scored his first goal in the division to make it 3-1 to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The goal came early in the second half as the defender leapt high to head in a Harvey Elliott cross.

The goal is a huge blow to Villa’s Champions League hopes but the goal will be celebrated in North London by Tottenham fans.

It is looking likely that if Spurs beat Man City on Tuesday, the race for fourth place will go to the final day of the season.

From Quansah’s point of view, this is a very special moment for the youngster who is having a great season at Anfield.

Watch: Jarell Quansah scores first Premier League goal for Liverpool

"An absolutely brilliant climb" Quansah's first Premier League goal ?? pic.twitter.com/Ya5HKMIOLq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2024