Arsenal monitoring Serie A wonderkid ahead of potential transfer

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The highly-rated young Italian defender is surely going to be snapped up by a bigger club before too long, with Arsenal named as one of the main teams monitoring his situation.

Still, in recent times we’ve seen Kayode’s agent playing down talk of his client leaving Fiorentina, who also tied him down to a new contract a few months ago.

This surely means Arsenal won’t be able to sign the 19-year-old this summer, but it seems they are perhaps keeping an eye on him as a target for the future.

Kayode transfer: Arsenal don’t need to make a right-back an urgent priority

Arsenal already have Ben White and Jurrien Timber as options on the right-hand side of their defence, while Takehiro Tomiyasu can also fill in there, so Kayode surely isn’t an urgent priority for this summer.

Arsenal are also eyeing Jorrel Hato ahead of this summer, and he can fill in at left-back as well as centre-back, which would probably be more useful for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta will likely look to offload the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior, according to recent reports, so that could make room for Hato to come in on that side.