Pundit claims Leeds player could now be dropped for Norwich game

Leeds United played a 0-0 draw in their first leg of their Championship play-off semifinal .

The Whites secured a draw with a clean sheet away from home and now hold the advantage in the tie with the second leg at their home.

The second leg will be played on Thursday to decided who will face West Brom or Southampton in the Championship final.

Daniel Farke’s men have suffered a dip in their form recently but the clean sheet away to Norwich should give them hope of making it to the final.

Farke made changes to his side after putting Archie Gray in midfield in place of Joel Piroe and that worked in the favour of his team.

There is one Leeds player that has received criticism for his disappointing recent performances and it is Georginio Rutter.

Jon Newsome feels that Rutter is struggling at the moment and Joel Piroe, who came on for him in a cameo role for the last 25 minutes, showed more in the match.

Rutter has been out of form since the international break in March when he had surgery on a minor hernia issues.

Newsome stated on BBC Radio Leeds that the player could be dropped from the team:

“I hate to say it, but he was really poor today. Nothing stuck. He is that kind of player that really frustrates you, but also has that little sparkle of magic.

“That magic dust has disappeared for the moment and he has been missing for quite a while. Joel Piroe came on, I thought Norwich looked a bit leggy and looked a bit tired, so that gives you an advantage.

“When you have got fresh legs, I think he [Piroe] made more of an impact in the last 20-25 minutes than Rutter had the whole game. Definitely gives Daniel Farke food for Thursday night in his selection.”

In the last nine games, Rutter has not scored or created a goal for the Whites.

Leeds star has struggled for form

His form should be a serious cause of concern for the manager, who is looking to take his team back to the Premier League.

The manager was seen screaming at the player and giving him instructions during the match on Sunday.

Farke has to make the big decision on Thursday now, whether to start Rutter or go with Bamford if he is fit enough to play.