Crystal Palace’s rising star midfielder, Adam Wharton, has garnered significant attention from top clubs, including Liverpool.

Wharton, 20, has made a remarkable impact since his arrival at Crystal Palace from Blackburn in February, swiftly establishing himself as a key figure in the team’s starting XI.

He has featured as a started in 14 games, and has 3 assists in his last 7 games, including one against Manchester City.

Liverpool keeping close eye on Adam Wharton

His performances have piqued the interest of several Premier League clubs, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Newcastle closely monitoring his progress, according to reports from TBR.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus also continue to show interest in him, having been closely watching him since before his move to Palace.

In fact, it was recently reported that the Bundesliga giants are preparing a £60m move for the young talent.

The report from TBR also states that while the club would like to keep hold of him, Crystal Palace chief Steve Parish may find it challenging to resist lucrative offers that would see the club profit from the young talent.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Crystal Palace remains a club under the spotlight, with other standout talents like Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze also attracting significant interest from top clubs across Europe.

Whether they decide to keep hold of their star players or sell them for profit remains to be seen.