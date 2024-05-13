Video: Liverpool lead inside two minutes after unusual Emi Martinez own goal

Liverpool have taken the lead against Aston Villa at Villa Park within the first two minutes of the match after Emi Martinez scored an unusual own goal.

Villa need to win the match to secure Champions League football for the 2024/25 season and that has got off to a terrible start.

Harvey Elliott swung in a cross which deflected off Pau Torres and that resulted in Martinez dropping the ball into his own net.

The World Cup winner had time to deal with it and it was an unusual mistake from a keeper that is usually very reliable.

Watch: Emi Martinez mistake gives Liverpool lead inside two minutes

