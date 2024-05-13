Liverpool enter race to sign 26-year-old Man United and Chelsea linked midfielder

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo.

The 26-year-old is expected to be on the move this summer and a number of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him according to Fichajes. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are monitoring his situation and it will be interesting to see where the Spanish international ends up.

Liverpool could certainly use more quality in the final third and the versatile attacking midfielder would be a superb acquisition.

Olmo can operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool attack. The player has eight goals and five assists in all competitions this season and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing alongside better players, in a more attacking system.

Liverpool have a quality squad but they need to improve this summer. They will have to plug certain gaps in their squad if they want to compete with clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City.

Liverpool need Dani Olmo

Improving their attacking unit should be one of the priorities for Liverpool heading into the summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the Spaniard to join them. He has the technical attributes to thrive in English football and his versatility will be an added bonus.

The arrival of Olmo will also allow Liverpool to operate in a number of different formations because of his versatility and tactical flexibility. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can beat the competition from clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham, and Chelsea.

Manchester United could certainly certainly use more depth in the final third, especially with players like Antony struggling to perform at a high-level. Olmo could prove to be an upgrade on the Brazilian.

Similarly, Chelsea could use an upgrade on players like Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk as well. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs come forward with an concrete proposal to sign the player.