Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp offered job by last season’s league winning team

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

The German manager, who joined the club in 2015, is set to end his Liverpool journey after nine years at the club.

He joined the Reds with huge expectations and managed to win the Premier League and the Champions League titles with them.

The jury is still out on how Klopp performed at Anfield, with some thinking he should have won more.

But Liverpool fans are more than happy with his achievements and equally sad with his departure edging closer.

The Reds have found their replacement and they have decided to go with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

Meanwhile, Klopp has not decided his future yet and the former Borussia Dortmund boss is expected to take a break from football.

However, he may have received an offer from one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Journalist Paolo Esposito of Area Napoli has claimed that Italian giants Napoli want to appoint the Liverpool manager.

He said:

“Jurgen Klopp has also been approached by Aurelio De Laurentiis to sit on the Napoli bench for next season. I already reported this in the last episode of Area di Rigore. The German coach will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.”

It remains to be seen where Klopp will be heading next in his career.

Having already conquered England and Germany, perhaps a new league is an option for the German manager.

Liverpool boss has a decision to make

Serie A giants Napoli might offer an attractive proposal and also a chance to challenge for the league title in Italy.

The Naples based club won the Serie A last season breaking their long term league winning drought.

The Reds boss will not be short of offers when he decides to step back into management and the biggest clubs in the world will be vying for his signature.