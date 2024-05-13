Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been an important first-team player for the Magpies and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to make a move for him in the summer.

According to Daily Star, his performances have caught the attention of Liverpool and they could look to make their move in the coming weeks. Gordon has 10 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season and he has recently been named as Newcastle’s player of the season.

There is no doubt that he would be a useful acquisition for Liverpool and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The former Everton player might not fancy joining the Reds because of his allegiance with the Toffees.

In addition to that, Newcastle will not want to lose a quality player like him either. Even though they are going through financial difficulties, they will hope to hold onto their best players this summer. Players like Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have been linked with moves away from Newcastle as well.

If the Magpies can pull off a big money sale in the summer, they should be able to hold on to majority of their key players this summer.

Liverpool need Anthony Gordon

As for Liverpool, they will need more cutting edge in the final third. They need players who can score goals consistently and create goalscoring opportunities in the final third.

Signing a goalscoring winger like Gordon could prove to be a wise decision. The 23-year-old is still relatively young and he could improve with coaching and experience. The former Everton winger could develop into a key player for Liverpool with the right coaching and guidance if he ends up joining the club.