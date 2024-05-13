Jurgen Klopp managed his final away game as a Liverpool manager earlier today against Aston Villa.

Liverpool took an early lead through a Martinez own-goal inside 2 minutes. However, Aston Villa got back 10 minutes later through Youri Tielemans.

Cody Gakpo then restored the lead for the Reds in the 23rd minute and Jarell Quansah made it three early in the second half.

And it looked like it is going to be a comfortable win for Liverpool but Jhon Duran scored two late goals to make it 3-3.

At full time, Aston Villa fans made sure that the German tactician left Villa Park feeling appreciated.

Footage shared by James Pearce of The Athletic captured the moment Villa fans applauded Klopp to acknowledge his successful time in the Premier League.

Watch below: