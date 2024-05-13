Liverpool plot swoop for £100 million rated England international

In light of the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United.

With 11 goals and 11 assists for Newcastle in his first full season, Gordon has excelled for the Magpies.

The England international moved from Goodison Park to St James Park.

With his performances this season for Eddie Howe’s team, he has proved his critics wrong.

The Daily Star claims that although the 23-year-old England winger would likely cost close to £100 million, the Reds are still keeping an eye on him.

Thanks to his impressive performances this season, the 23-year-old has earned his first two caps for England under Gareth Southgate.

Liverpool, one of the biggest teams in the Premier League, have reportedly taken notice of his performances.

According to the report, the Magpies would only consider selling Gordon if an offer of at least £100 million was made.

However, Toon chiefs may have to go to the negotiation table in order to balance their accounts and avoid breaking Financial Fair Play regulations.

Gordon was signed by Newcastle from Everton in January of last year for a reported £45 million.

Liverpool are set to undergo a summer of transition at the club with Jurgen Klopp leaving and Arne Slot coming in to replace him.

Liverpool will struggle to replace Salah

There as been speculation surrounding the future of Salah at Anfield and if he leaves the club, the Merseyside club would be forced to step into the market to replace him.

The Egyptian attacker has been the leader of Liverpool’s attack for years and the Premier League club would find it difficult to replace him.

The Reds may find it tough to find someone who can produce the same numbers as Salah, however, Gordon has shown he is creative with an eye for goal.