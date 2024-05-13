Exclusive: Man City looking to replace Kevin De Bruyne with €150m Bundesliga star

The future of Kevin De Bruyne at Man City remains uncertain and the Premier League champions have their eye on Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz as the Belgian’s replacement at the Etihad.

De Bruyne’s contract at City expires in 2025 and with the midfielder turning 33 this summer, the Manchester club are not guaranteed to offer the player a new deal.

With uncertainty surrounding the Belgium international, sources have told CaughtOffside that Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and several European clubs are monitoring De Bruyne’s situation at the Etihad.

Should the 32-year-old not sign a new deal, the upcoming transfer window would be the ideal time to sell the Belgian superstar as the Saudi clubs are prepared to offer around €60m/70m for the midfielder.

Should Man City part ways with De Bruyne, the Manchester club have their eyes on Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz to replace him, but the Premier League club will find it difficult to lure the youngster away from Germany this summer.

Man City want Florian Wirtz to replace Kevin De Bruyne

According to sources, Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester City and Real Madrid continue to monitor Wirtz. However, Bayer Leverkusen are not willing to sell the German star ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, but offers of €150m may change their minds.

It is hard to see any club matching that asking price but Man City may do depending on the fee they can bring in from a De Bruyne transfer to Saudi Arabia.

It is not hard to see why these clubs want Wirtz as the 21-year-old has been crucial to Leverkusen’s success this season. The Germany international has featured in 46 games for the Bundesliga champions and has produced an incredible 18 goals alongside a further 19 assists.

The midfielder has a very bright future in the game and the only thing on his mind at present is finishing this historic campaign with Bayer Leverkusen.