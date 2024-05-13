Manchester United have been linked with the surprise move for the Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old has decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and he will not renew his contract with the French outfit. According to Fichajes, Manchester United are one of the clubs keen on signing him and they will face competition from Juventus and Real Betis.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done and sign the free agent this summer. Despite his age, he could prove to be a useful acquisition for the Red Devils and he would be a backup option to Andre Onana.

Manchester United need more depth and quality in their squad and the former Real Madrid goalkeeper would be the ideal acquisition. Apart from his quality as a player, his leadership qualities and winning experience could prove to be invaluable for the Manchester United dressing room.

Keylor Navas would improve Man United

In addition to that, the 114-cap international will provide competition to Onana and that could help both players improve. The 37-year-old will be aware of the fact that Manchester United will probably look to sign him for the role of a squad player, but he is likely to push for the starting spot. He has played in the Premier League before with Nottingham Forest and it remains to be seen whether he is keen on a return to English football once again.

Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would represent a real bargain, and Manchester United must do everything in their power to get the deal done. Even if he does not play for them regularly, his presence in the dressing room could prove to be decisive for them.