Man United’s Rasmus Hojlund trumps Watkins, Salah and Foden in key stat

Rasmus Hojlund’s first season at Man United has not been easy as he has joined a club in total disarray but the 21-year-old has done his best to get to grips with the Premier League.

United were short of strikers heading into the current campaign and therefore, the Manchester club signed the Danish star as part of a £72m deal with Atalanta.

That was a massive fee to pay for an unproven talent and sums up Man United over the last decade. The price tag weighed heavy on Hojlund at the start of the season as the youngster didn’t score his first Premier League goal until December 26 against Aston Villa.

The forward would go on to score 14 goals for Man United this season across 40 games so far and has a shot conversion rate of 22%.

According to TNT Sports, that number is better than some of the Premier League’s biggest stars as Ollie Watkins (18%), Mohamed Salah (19%) and Phil Foden (17%) all have lower numbers than the Danish international.

Man United need to back Rasmus Hojlund

This stat doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things but it does prove that Hojlund is a decent finisher.

Man United need to support the 21-year-old next season and get better players around him to create chances. This summer is a huge one for the Manchester club as it also remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag remains in charge of the Premier League giants.

There is a lot of potential in Hojlund and it could be a transfer that works for United long-term. However, the chaos at the club needs to stop and recruitment needs to be better to support the talented young players that are at Old Trafford.