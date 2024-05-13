According to Jason McAteer, a current Manchester United player hinted who could be the next manager of the club after a conversation with him.

Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford is far from assured after Man United lost 1-0 to Arsenal at home on Sunday, putting them in jeopardy of losing out on playing in Europe the next season.

Thomas Tuchel, who is scheduled to depart Bayern Munich at the end of this season, is one of the managers who has already been linked to a summer move to Man United.

It’s believed by the team that Ten Hag might not stay in charge past this season, according to McAteer, who declined to name the player.

It has been a difficult second season for the Dutch manager, and it appears that it will conclude with a worse result than third place from last season.

While working on beIN Sports’ Man United vs. Arsenal coverage, McAteer made a stunning revelation.

“He plays for Man United and I had a conversation with him on Friday, I bumped into him because I live just outside the area,” he revealed, as quoted by The Mail.

“We got into conversation, great lad, and I asked him (about the) end of the season and what he thought and he gave me no inclination that the manager was there to stay. In fact we spoke about different names and who we thought will be a good fit and I got no inclination from him.”

McAteer responded to a question about the player’s reaction when Tuchel’s name was raised:

‘Smile, but it wasn’t the name.’

Asked if former Man United manager Jose Mourinho was mentioned, McAteer replied:

‘No.’

Gareth Southgate was the next manager put forward to which McAteer replied:

‘Yeah, that was the name.’

Southgate has been linked with a move to Man United since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover of the club.

England manager is admired by Man United

The British billionaire and his incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth is reportedly a fan of the England boss.

The former Middlesbrough manager is expected to leave his post with the Three Lions this year but it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Southgate has been open to managing in the Premier League again but the Red Devils have still not made any decision about the future of Ten Hag.