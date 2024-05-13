Manchester United cancel end-of-season party as Ten Hag battles to keep his job

Manchester United have reportedly cancelled their end of season dinner to focus on the FA Cup final against Manchester City in the hope of ending a very difficult season on a high.

It’s been a bit of a nightmare campaign for the Red Devils, with the club seemingly in no mood for celebration at the moment as they’ve decided not to hold the usual annual end of season party at Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.

The report notes that this comes amid doubts over Erik ten Hag’s future as Man Utd manager, as he supposedly battles to keep his job after a season of crashing out early from the Champions League and losing a record-high 14 Premier League matches.

It could be that United will have in them to spring an upset in the FA Cup final against Man City, but you certainly wouldn’t bet on it after witnessing the team’s poor recent performances in defeats against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Man United cancel party after miserable season

This news just sums up how bad the mood must be inside United right now, even if the line the club seem to be going with, according to The Athletic, is that they’re only doing it to fully focus on the upcoming game against City at Wembley.

Of course, if the plan works and MUFC can get their hands on the trophy, then people will have to say it was a smart move, but for now it just seems like there’ll be few involved in the team who feel happy picking up any awards as hardly anyone in this squad can hold their head up high after so many dismal performances this term.

Even if Ten Hag’s future hasn’t been settled yet, it seems hard to imagine that he could do now to save his job, with even a cup final victory looking like it would be majorly papering over a lot of cracks at the club.