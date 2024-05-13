David Moyes will not be short of suitors once his spell at West Ham United ends.

The Scottish manager is being shown the exit door at the London Stadium but nobody can doubt the good work he has done for the Hammers.

He broke their 42-year drought of a major trophy by winning the Europa Conference League last season.

Under his leadership, the Hammers have become a top half of the table team and played in European competitions.

After David Moyes leaves West Ham United, Tony Cascarino believes he could become the manager of the Republic of Ireland.

While speaking on talkSPORT on Sunday, he said:

“I would take him tomorrow, absolutely I’d take David Moyes for the Republic of Ireland.

“He’s the age for International football, I think that time away and being part of trying to Ireland to the World Cup in the United States, I would love someone like David Moyes. He’s earned a lot of money in his career, the Ireland job won’t pay anywhere near what West Ham will have paid but it’s an exciting project.

“If we could tempt him and if he was bold enough to do something with the Republic of Ireland because we need somebody desperately to change the direction we’re going in.

“I feel it’s ready for that type of manager to come in.”

The former Everton and Man United manager will have a number of offers on his table and many Premier League clubs could do with someone like Moyes.

Moyes has had a successful spell at West Ham

It remains to be seen if Moyes is interested in taking an international job but at club level, he has shown with West Ham that he can be successful.

West Ham have moved on from him and they are likely to finalise the appointment of former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui soon.

Moyes would be a great addition for Ireland, and he may even help them qualify for the 2026 World Cup.