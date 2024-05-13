Newcastle confirm 19-year-old striker will be part of pre-season tour

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United striker Garang Kuol will be a part of the squad to face Tottenham Hotspur and an A-League All-Star XI during the pre-season.

The 19-year-old will join the Newcastle first team for the trip to Australia and it remains to be seen whether he can impress during pre-season and convince the manager to give him opportunities in the Premier League next season.

The striker has had loan spells at Hearts and Volendam since joining the club from A-League side Central Coast Mariners last season. He will be hoping to play for the Newcastle first team in the coming months and it remains to be seen whether he can make the most of this opportunity and impress during pre-season.

Newcastle have a talented squad and the 19-year-old will have to work hard in order to earn a spot in the side. The Magpies are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have an ambitious project. They will look to keep improving the squad every season and players will have to be at their best if they want to play for Newcastle.

More Stories / Latest News
Moyes tipped to land international job as soon as he leaves West Ham
Tottenham move for potential €25m bargain transfer but another club is leading the race
25-year-old midfielder admits desire to leave West Ham in the summer
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 29: Australian Garang Kuol poses for photos after signing for Newcastle United at St.James’ Park on September 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Can Garang Kuol impress during pre-season?

It will be interesting to see how the pre-season unfolds. The Australian international was highly rated before his move to Newcastle, but the recent loan spells have been quite underwhelming. It remains to be seen whether he can silence his critics with impressive performances during the trip to Australia now.

Newcastle United have already confirmed his involvement in an official statement.

“Garang Kuol will grace the A-Leagues All Stars stage once more, albeit as an opposition player for Premier League giants Newcastle United,” a statement read.

“Kuol is locked in to travel to Melbourne for Newcastle’s showdown with the A-League All Stars Men side at Marvel Stadium on May 24.”

More Stories Garang Kuol

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.