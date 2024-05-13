Newcastle United striker Garang Kuol will be a part of the squad to face Tottenham Hotspur and an A-League All-Star XI during the pre-season.

The 19-year-old will join the Newcastle first team for the trip to Australia and it remains to be seen whether he can impress during pre-season and convince the manager to give him opportunities in the Premier League next season.

The striker has had loan spells at Hearts and Volendam since joining the club from A-League side Central Coast Mariners last season. He will be hoping to play for the Newcastle first team in the coming months and it remains to be seen whether he can make the most of this opportunity and impress during pre-season.

Newcastle have a talented squad and the 19-year-old will have to work hard in order to earn a spot in the side. The Magpies are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have an ambitious project. They will look to keep improving the squad every season and players will have to be at their best if they want to play for Newcastle.

Can Garang Kuol impress during pre-season?

It will be interesting to see how the pre-season unfolds. The Australian international was highly rated before his move to Newcastle, but the recent loan spells have been quite underwhelming. It remains to be seen whether he can silence his critics with impressive performances during the trip to Australia now.

Newcastle United have already confirmed his involvement in an official statement.

“Garang Kuol will grace the A-Leagues All Stars stage once more, albeit as an opposition player for Premier League giants Newcastle United,” a statement read.