Video: Ollie Watkins bullies Liverpool star as Aston Villa equalise

Aston Villa have levelled their huge Premier League clash with Liverpool at Villa Park courtesy of a Youri Tielemans goal. 

Unai Emery’s side fell behind in the match inside two minutes after Emi Martinez produced an error, but the home side have responded well.

Villa are now level after a brilliant Tielemans finish which came after some great work from Ollie Watkins. The Englishman turned Jarell Quansah inside out before cutting the ball back to the Belgian at the edge of the box.

