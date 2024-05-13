Player confirms he has left Aston Villa to sign for Man United

Manchester United have focused on building their academy talent in the last few years.

They have had success in recent times with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho emerging as key members of the first team line up.

Ethan Wheatley is being eased into the first team setup by manager Erik ten Hag and he could be another impressive player to emerge from the famous Man United academy.

The Red Devils have not been lucky with their expensive signings in recent years.

With players failing to perform under the burden of a huge price tag, the club has now shifted the focus to young and upcoming talent.

The latest young talent to join Man United is Dante Plunkett, who has left the Aston Villa academy to join Man United.

The player has confirmed his switch by posing with the Man United shirt.

In February, Plunkett joined Man United on trial and was added to the substitute list for an under-18 match.

Then, with the league already won, he made his debut with the under-18s in the team’s last league match of the season.

The player has now confirmed his big move by posing with the shirt under the Denis Law, Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best statue.

He posted the picture on his Instagram account with the caption:

“Onto bigger things!✝️ @manchesterunited“

Picture credit: Instagram

Man United make another promising academy addition

Plunkett is a left-back, a position which has been a cause of a huge concern for the club.

First team left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have faced severe fitness issues this season and they have missed a huge part of the season for the club.

Plunkett should see this as an opportunity to impress the Man United manager and make a place for himself in the first team.