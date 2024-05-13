Mauricio Pochettino linked with AC Milan move amid Chelsea uncertainty

As they search to replace Stefano Pioli, Serie A giants AC Milan have been linked with a move for Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The identity of AC Milan’s head coach for the future campaign is still unknown as the days pass and the season approaches its end.

Italian manager Stefano Pioli, who has led the Rossoneri for the past four and a half years, is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Many candidates have previously been linked, including Sergio Conceicao of Porto, Paulo Fonseca of Lille, Mark van Bommel of Antwerp, and Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton; however, a new face has just been added.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea boss Pochettino is the most recent name to be connected to the Serie A team.

The Blues boss has endured a difficult season at Stamford Bridge with his team failing to make it to the top four of the Premier League.

Chelsea have spent most of the season in the midtable position but a recent revival in form has seen them challenge for a place in Europe next season.

A decision on the future of Pochettino at Chelsea will reportedly be taken at the end of the season by the club chiefs.

After huge investment in the squad by the club owners, the Blues failed to impress this season.

They reached the Carabao Cup final but lost against an inexperienced Liverpool team.

Pochettino guided the Blues to FA Cup semifinal but they were beaten by Manchester City in the race to get to the final.

The former Tottenham manager has performed well in cup competitions this season but his team’s league form has been heavily criticised and rightly so.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for him but Milan are searching the market for a new manager after losing the league to their local rivals Inter Milan.

Chelsea should show faith in their manager

Pochettino has recently shown that he deserves more time at Stamford Bridge to turn things around.

His young squad has performed better and shown with their recent development that they are heading in the right direction.

In the past Chelsea have taken the decision to sack their managers too soon but this time their patience with Pochettino might get rewarded in the future.