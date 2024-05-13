“What do you think?” – Postecoglou offers clue about Spurs mindset ahead of potentially handing Arsenal the title

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou did not seem happy with the idea that his team could do anything other than try to beat Manchester City in their Premier League clash tomorrow night – even if it means handing a huge advantage to Arsenal in the title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side have two league fixtures remaining, while Arsenal have just one left at home to Everton at the weekend, so the Gunners are top for the time being but relying on a late City slip-up to give them hope of finishing the season as champions.

Some Spurs fans on social media genuinely seem to be suggesting they’d rather see their team lose to City if it meant there was less chance of Arsenal winning the league, but Postecoglou was having none of that as he spoke in his press conference today.

See below for the reaction from the Australian tactician as he seems almost annoyed at the suggestion that he and his players would be anything other than focused on their own performances and results…

"How are we ever going to become a team that wins things if we don't win the big games?" "Why would we shy away from a challenge that exists?"? Ange Postecoglou has one clear objective in mind ahead of @ManCity tomorrow? ?https://t.co/cBngImai9D pic.twitter.com/C7XUntuHDm — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) May 13, 2024

Tottenham haven’t been in great form recently, but Arsenal fans will be desperately hoping for their north London rivals to do them a big favour tomorrow night, meaning the title race would be in their own hands for the final day of the season.

City finish at home to West Ham, which on paper looks like a more easy game for them than this trip to Spurs, where they don’t have the best recent record.

Postecoglou adamant Spurs want to beat City

When asked about tomorrow’s game, Postecoglou could not have been more clear, saying: “What do you think is going to happen?” and insisting that any team on the planet would try to win the game, regardless of what it means for anyone else.

The THFC boss tried to play down his interest in Arsenal or anyone else, so Gooners will just have to hope the atmosphere in the stadium isn’t a bit negative in case Postecoglou’s side do take the lead.

It’s easy to imagine some Spurs fans might boo their team if they beat City and help Arsenal towards their first title in 20 years, but perhaps that’s just the impression being given on social media and won’t be an issue once the game kicks off.