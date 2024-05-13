“He looks like a new player” – Ex-Gunner advises Arsenal to consider risky transfer deal

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised his old club to consider a surprise transfer deal for Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho.

Although the England international endured a difficult spell at Man Utd, he looks back to his best now that he’s back on loan at former club Borussia Dortmund, having really caught the eye in the Champions League in particular to help the Bundesliga side to a surprise run to the final.

Petit has expressed his surprise at how badly United have fallen, commenting that Sancho seems worth a gamble for Arsenal, as any top class player could go to Old Trafford right now and look poor in Erik ten Hag’s struggling side.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Petit commented that Sancho looks like a new player since his return to Dortmund, so he couldn’t see why he shouldn’t be someone who’d be in the conversation for a club like Arsenal.

Sancho transfer: Petit wants United winger at Arsenal

Discussing Sancho and his future, Petit said: “I was saying how impressed I was with Jadon Sancho in the Champions League on commentary.

“He looks like a new player, so fit, thin and explosive.

“He’s like dynamite on the pitch, so explosive on the ball with [Karim] Adeyemi on the left flank, so hard to catch.

“He’s back to his best and Man United look so far away from them, so if Arsenal want him, why not?

“You can put the best player in the world at Man United at the moment and they’d look average in two months.”

Arsenal might be unsure about signing Sancho given his struggles in the Premier League, but there’s no doubt he could add something to Mikel Arteta’s side if they get the Dortmund version of him.

The 24-year-old is clearly a very capable player if given the right coaching and a degree of freedom to express himself, so he could surely provide AFC with a decent alternative to the out-of-form Gabriel Martinelli on that left-hand side.