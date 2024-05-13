Saudi clubs want to sign Bruno Fernandes as they line up another raid on the Premier League

Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in trying to sign Bruno Fernandes this summer according to reports.

It appears Saudi dealmakers are lining up another raid on the Premier League and have a number of targets in mind as they look to improve their domestic league.

Fernandes has been United’s standout performer this season, and has scored ten Premier League goals in 33 appearances in a struggling United side.

Saudi clubs want to sign Fernandes

Premier League clubs are keen to sell to Saudi because they know they will get a higher price than anywhere else.

The likes of Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy have all swapped the Premier League for Saudi Arabia with more expected to follow this summer.

Mohamed Salah is another big name the Pro League want to sign and they are expected to try again this summer, while there have also been reports suggesting a move for Kevin De Bruyne could be in the pipeline.

The Telegraph reports there is huge interest in Fernandes from Saudi teams, with a deal regarded as unlikely, but it’s still being discussed within the Pro League.

The 29-year-old has two years left on his contract with the option of a third, and recent reports suggested United would be prepared to listen to offers for almost all of their first team squad.

The report adds that there’s been interest in the Portugal captain from Al Hilal and Al Ittihad would also been interested if given encouragement over a possible move.

It’s viewed as far more likely that Casemiro ends up leaving United for Saudi with The Telegraph adding Saudi clubs are pushing hard to sign the Brazilian ahead of the transfer window opening next month.

Currently Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are leading the race for the former Real Madrid man but the report adds United won’t actively force the midfielder out.

One things for certain, it’s set to be a very busy summer at Old Trafford with plenty of change expected to take place.