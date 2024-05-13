Gareth Southgate outlines future plans after being linked to Man United

After being linked to the Manchester United job, England manager Gareth Southgate maintains that his attention is still on the European Championships this summer.

Southgate is ready to lead England in the Euros this summer but it could be his final tournament with the Three Lions.

The England boss has been linked with a move to Man United after uncertainty surrounding the future of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover of the Red Devils, Southgate has been paired with the Premier League club.

Southgate’s contract with the England national team will expire at the end of the year and he has been named as one of the candidates Man United are considering to replace Ten Hag.

When asked in an interview with ITV about him being one of the favourites for the England job, Southgate said:

‘I’m not a big gambling man and bookies, they can make their odds but it’s not conversations that’s been had with me.’

‘If I start talking about that, then I’m already distracted from what I’m doing.

‘So, I think the country would expect that my focus is on England, and rightly so it is.

‘We’ve had three tournaments where we’ve taken the public on a brilliant ride. I think we know that and I know that you’ve got that desire to go that one step further and this is a brilliant opportunity for us to do that.’

The England boss has had a successful spell with the team in terms of their growth and improvement.

They have reached a World Cup semifinal and Euro final under the leadership of Southgate.

They came close to winning a trophy but England’s heartbreak continues at the international level.

Southgate would be hoping to change that this summer with some of his players in the best form of their career.

Man United target is aiming for success with England

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden are all enjoying a highly successful season and can help guide England to glory.

Southgate’s Premier League experience started in 2006 when he took charge of Middlesbrough for a three year spell.

Even if he is only thinking about the Euros this summer at this stage, a future move to the Premier League cannot be ruled out.