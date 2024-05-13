With Ajax set to miss out on European football next season, the Amsterdam team will need to watch their finances this summer with several stars such as Steven Bergwijn likely to leave the club.

The Dutch giants will finish fifth in the league this season, just missing out on qualification for the Europa Conference League. Ajax are expected to be in the Champions League every season but given how the current campaign has played out, they would have taken UEFA’s least important competition.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Amsterdam outfit could sell Bergwijn this summer and the 26-year-old could be available for just £20m.

The transfer journalist states that the winger is on the transfer lists of several Premier League clubs but West Ham have been interested in the Ajax star since January.

The upcoming transfer window will be a big one for the Hammers as the East London outfit looks to start a new era at the London Stadium in the best way possible following the departure of David Moyes.

Ajax’s Steven Bergwijn could be a smart signing for West Ham

With several Premier League clubs having financial worries heading into the summer transfer window, signing Bergwijn for just £20m would be smart from West Ham. The Dutch star is likely to be a backup player at the Hammers but would reduce the gap in quality between the starters and rotation players.

The winger also has Premier League experience having played for Tottenham between 2020 and 2022. The 26-year-old played a total of 83 games for Spurs, scoring eight goals and assited a further nine.

Bergwijn was never able to tie down a starting place at Tottenham during his time at the Premier League club but having spent some time away, the winger will come back to England a stronger player.