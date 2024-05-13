Exclusive: Arsenal will 100% sign a replacement for this player this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal will 100% sign a new backup goalkeeper to replace Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, though he’s not yet sure about the links with a return for Juventus ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The Gunners signed David Raya on loan from Brentford last year, and the Spanish shot-stopper has impressed as Mikel Arteta’s new number one, so it makes sense that Ramsdale will now surely be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that Arsenal would definitely be bringing in a new understudy ‘keeper to provide cover for Raya, while Szczesny’s future at Juventus also seems to be somewhat up in the air.

Even if Romano didn’t confirm the recent Arsenal transfer rumours involving bringing back Szczesny to play that backup role, it seems there could be a time soon for the Poland international to clarify his future with Juve.

Szczesny transfer to replace Ramsdale at Arsenal?

“With Aaron Ramsdale’s future in doubt, Arsenal will also 100% bring in a new backup goalkeeper this summer,” Romano said.

“One name being mentioned is former Gunners ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny, but my understanding is that Szczesny has not clarified his situation with Juventus at this stage. Juventus like Monza goalkeeper Di Gregorio but nothing is decided yet, so also for Szczesny it’s all quiet so far.”

Szczesny was a popular character during his first spell at Arsenal, so one imagines it could be smart business to bring him back to the club, even if it remains to be seen if he’d accept a role that meant he was no longer starting games week in, week out.

A top GK like Szczesny will also surely have interest from elsewhere, so it just remains to be seen how keen he’d be on a second spell at AFC, and if they really want him back or have other options in mind for that role.