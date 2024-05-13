Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has slammed Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag for his use of Casemiro in defence after two really poor games against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Man Utd were thrashed 4-0 away to Palace last week, and then lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal yesterday afternoon, with Casemiro the main weak link in both games.

Ten Hag’s side have been unlucky with injuries all season, but Ferdinand admits he can’t understand why Casemiro is being used in central defence instead of players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Sofyan Amrabat.

This is surely something Ten Hag has to consider as United have an FA Cup final against Manchester City coming up, with Casemiro surely not standing a chance against such quality opposition if he carries on playing like this.

While it’s hardly ideal to have Wan-Bissaka or Amrabat there either, it surely can’t get much worse than Casemiro while the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are out injured.

Ten Hag slammed over Casemiro use by Ferdinand

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the Arsenal game, Ferdinand did not hold back with his views on Ten Hag continuing to use Casemiro in a position he’s clearly struggling in.

“When is he going to take Casemiro out of the back line?” Ferdinand said.

“Why can’t Sofyan Amrabat play there? Or Scott McTominay? I just don’t think it’s fair.

“If you see a few mistakes from someone who is playing there, who has never played there before, and you see the mistakes early, you should go, ‘You know what, I’m not going to do this to you’ – I don’t care how experienced he is.

“Come on, move him out of there and get back to the position he knows. Play Aaron Wan-Bissaka there.

“Then you could have Amrabat at right-back. That’s the most natural thing for me. Wan-Bissaka at centre-back and Amrabat at right-back. He was happy to play him at left-back for a few games.”