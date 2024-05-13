Tottenham boss hits back at claims Spurs fans don’t want to beat Manchester City

Ange Postecoglou has shut down claims Tottenham fans don’t want them to win against Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

Following Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, Arsenal supporters find themselves in a strange predicament where they want their fierce rivals to do them a favour, and help them in the title race.

If Spurs managed to pull off a shock win it would see Arsenal head into the final day of the Premier League season with a one point lead over Manchester City, knowing if they beat Everton they would be crowned champions for the first time in 20 years.

Postecoglou rubbishes claims Spurs fans don’t want to beat City

Spurs stopped a run of four consecutive defeats with a 2-1 over Burnley on Saturday, but come up against a City team in imperious form having just thrashed Fulham 4-0.

There had been suggestions that some Spurs fans want the team to lose so they don’t give rivals Arsenal the advantage in the title race, but Postecoglou was quick to shut those claims down.

The Australian was asked about his feelings on the notion that some fans want the team to lose, and snapped back:

‘A proportion of our fans, what does that mean?”, he told his pre match press conference.

“Really?! What, 50 per cent? 20 per cent? One per cent? Just give me a rough estimate in your mind.

“You don’t know? Okay, let’s answer a question we don’t know the answer to!

“Yeah, that’s fine. People are allowed to feel the way they do but I think I’ve been really consistent.

“I think I’ve been really strong in my beliefs that it’s important for this football club to get to where we want to, to not be looking for some silver bullet to get to where we want to.

“It’s hard work, it’s perseverance, it’s quality that will get us what we want.”

Spurs look set to miss out on Champions League qualification and will need to pick up some points from their last two games to secure fifth place with Newcastle and Chelsea closing the gap.