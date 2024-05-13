Tottenham boss Postecoglou confirms injury blow ahead of facing Man City

Tottenham will be without two of their key players when they face Manchester City in the Premier League this week.

This match is a crucial one for the title race with a draw or a win for Spurs could work in the favour of their arch rivals Arsenal.

If Man City lose points in this match, Arsenal could win the league on the last day of the season by beating Everton.

However, Spurs will be without Yves Bissouma and Richarlison for the visit of Man City.

Under Postecoglou, Bissouma flourished early in the 2023–24 season.

After returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, when he got malaria, Bissouma has found it difficult to reach the same heights.

Nevertheless, he has started Tottenham’s past three games and received plaudits for his performance in their 4-2 loss to Liverpool.

The Australian coach revealed to SPURSPLAY before Man City’s Tuesday night trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that Bissouma had suffered a knee injury and would not be playing against the Citizens.

He said:

“Unfortunately, Biss picked up a knee injury in the last game and will miss the last two.”

Postecoglou also said that Richarlison would be out until the upcoming season due to a calf injury he is nursing, and that the forward will not play in this year’s Copa America.

“Not good, he’ll miss the next two games. Nothing serious,” Postecoglou said on Richarlison.

“Other than that everyone who was available is available.”

The Spurs boss have options to replace the two players with Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp all good enough to play for Bissouma.

Tottenham are fighting for a top four finish

While club captain Heung-min Son will play upfront and lead the attack for the North London club.

Spurs have a lot to play for as they could still qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four.

They would be hoping Liverpool beat Aston Villa and then with a win against Pep Guardiola’s team, they can take the fight for top four to the last day of the season.