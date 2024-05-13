Tottenham young sensation Jamie Donley scored an outrageous goal against Liverpool yesterday.

The U21s won the quarter-finals of the Premier League 2 on penalties after the game finished 3-3.

Koumas gave Liverpool youngsters an early lead before Jamie Donley scored a stunner from just outside the half-way line to equalise.

From 40 yards out, the 19-year-old dispossessed the ball from the Liverpool player, took one touch and unleashed an inch perfect strike, catching the Liverpool goalkeeper off the the line.

Watch the goal below:

Jamie Donley ? pic.twitter.com/Pai7k2CoH1 — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) May 12, 2024

He is enjoying his best season, scoring 8 and assisting 17 in 26 games so far.

Tottenham fans have already started comparing him with club legend Harry Kane.