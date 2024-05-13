Watch: Tottenham youngster Jamie Donley scores outrageous goal from 40 yards out against Liverpool U21s

Tottenham young sensation Jamie Donley scored an outrageous goal against Liverpool yesterday.

The U21s won the quarter-finals of the Premier League 2 on penalties after the game finished 3-3.

Koumas gave Liverpool youngsters an early lead before Jamie Donley scored a stunner from just outside the half-way line to equalise.

From 40 yards out, the 19-year-old dispossessed the ball from the Liverpool player, took one touch and unleashed an inch perfect strike, catching the Liverpool goalkeeper off the the line.

Watch the goal below:

He is enjoying his best season, scoring 8 and assisting 17 in 26 games so far.

Tottenham fans have already started comparing him with club legend Harry Kane.

