Tottenham receive major blow in pursuit of Premier League midfielder

Tottenham are looking to sign a new midfielder in the summer transfer window.

It is not a secret that Ange Postecoglou wants to bring in new additions to his squad.

A position that needs to be addressed by Spurs is the midfield position and the club have identified a number of targets.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to the Tottenham Stadium for a long time.

However, journalist Matt Law of the Telegraph has a discouraging new update for Tottenham ahead of the transfer window.

According to the journalist, Gallagher could decide to stay at Stamford Bridge in the summer even if Chelsea decide not to extend his contract.

The English midfielder has been one of Chelsea’s best players this season alongside Cole Palmer.

He has been an ever-present entity in the Blues midfield this season, helping the team in attack and in defense.

There have been reports of Chelsea’s need to sell players in order to raise funds if they have to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

But Gallagher could still stay at Stamford Bridge past this summer and run down his contract, as per the journalist.

The journalist told London is Blue podcast:

“I wouldn’t rule out a scenario… of them not agreeing a contract and Conor staying. And that doesn’t mean Conor necessarily has to run down his contract and leave for free. I mean, it still opens the door to more negotiations at some point.”

Tottenham face competition to sign Gallagher

It would be surprising to see Gallagher at Chelsea next season considering the club could risk losing him for free.

In a time when Chelsea’s finances are all over the place, they cannot afford to sell an asset like him for free.

Tottenham are not alone in the race to sign the English midfielder. Newcastle United have also registered their interest in the services of the player.

The Blues are hoping to get between £40m-£50m for the player and if they manage to get it, they would be more than happy with the business.