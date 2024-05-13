Tottenham closely monitoring situation of 19-year-old who they failed to sign last summer

Tottenham are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation of Thierry Small at Charlton Athletic as the defender’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The League One club will trigger their option of another year on the 19-year-old’s contract ahead of the summer transfer window and have already offered the full-back a new three-year deal as they have been impressed with his displays since joining in January.

Small joined Charlton from Southampton having spent the first half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan with St Mirren in Scotland but the London club will struggle to hold onto the player at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have been monitoring Small’s progress having missed out on signing the left-back last summer. Ange Postecoglou is keen to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and the 19-year-old would provide cover for Destiny Udogie.

However, the report states that Small remains an important part of Charlton’s ambitious plans for the future and they will not let the defender go cheaply.

Why do Tottenham want Thierry Small?

Not many Premier League fans will know Thierry Small despite the full-back playing for Everton and Southampton, although he never featured in an English top-flight match.

However, Small has impressed since moving down to League One with Charlton, featuring in 14 games, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Being just 19, there is plenty of room for development with the left-back and Tottenham will allow him to learn his trait while backing up Udogie for the 2024/25 campaign. Spurs’ back four is solid for the next few years but they lack quality beneath them.

The North London club will address this over the summer and Small could be the start of it.